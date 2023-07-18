Family Entertainment Group expands attractions portfolio with new locations in Texas

ITASCA, Ill. — Family Entertainment Group (FEG) is thrilled to announce the addition of three new locations to their attractions portfolio. In collaboration with Landry’s Inc., a renowned brand in dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming, FEG will be assuming operations at the Kemah Boardwalk, Galveston Pier, and the Houston Aquarium in Texas.

As part of the agreement, FEG will be providing a significant upgrade in equipment for all locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Landry’s Inc. to take over operations at these great locations in Texas,” said Ray Smith, Vice President of Business Development at Family Entertainment Group. “Our focus has always been to create memorable experiences for families, and we are excited to bring our expertise in entertainment to enhance the offerings at the Kemah Boardwalk, Galveston Pier, and the Houston Aquarium.”

The Kemah Boardwalk, the largest of the three locations is situated on the beautiful shores of the Gulf Coast, provides an idyllic setting for families and visitors to enjoy a wide array of attractions, including thrilling rides, games, and delectable dining options. FEG’s involvement in the operation will lead to the introduction of new state-of-the-art equipment including games, a redemption counter, kiosks, and point-of-sale systems, elevating the overall guest experience.

In total, the locations will receive nearly 100 pieces of new equipment including video, virtual reality and redemption games.