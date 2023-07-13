Elev8 Fun and Intercard partner at new Tampa location

ST. LOUIS — The fast growing Elev8 Fun group recently opened its second FEC in Tampa, Florida. The bold concept offers over 125,000 square feet of entertainment, games and experiences for the entire family. Attractions include games, full-sized bowling, a multi-level go-kart track, an interactive mini-golf experience, ropes courses, laser tag, and food and beverages. Intercard cashless technology powers the two-level arcade that features hundreds of state-of-the-art and retro games.

Arcade veteran David Goldfarb, managing partner of Elev8 Fun, chose Intercard for its reputation as the leading designer and manufacturer of cashless technology. “We needed a vendor that can deliver the overall cashless technology package and Intercard checks all the boxes. Furthermore, we need a live support team that will always be there 24/7,” says Goldfarb, who has used Intercard in other arcade and FEC projects.

“Intercard’s technology gives Elev8 enhanced capabilities now and in the future,” says Bill Allen, Intercard North America sales manager. “It handles cash and credit card sales and allows Elev8 Fun to go completely cashless if they choose.”

Goldfarb also chose Intercard because it came out ahead of the competition in his analysis of total cost of ownership of its technology. “Though price was not our sole priority, Intercard is more competitive than all other players in the market on the basis of total cost of ownership” says Goldfarb.