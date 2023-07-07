Electric Playhouse Partners with Shawmut Design and Construction for First Las Vegas Location

LAS VEGAS — Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm, is in the final phases of building the first Electric Playhouse venue in Las Vegas, bringing the first-of-its-kind immersive social entertainment experience that combines the physical and digital worlds to the Strip.

Designed by Creative Design Architecture, the 10,000 square-foot Electric Playhouse space on the third floor of The Forum Shops at Caesars will be easily customized and transformed, offering a variety of entertainment. The immersive Las Vegas programming will include morning yoga, games and all-ages entertainment, five-course fine dining, art exhibits, and completely customizable private events, fantasy weddings, and branded corporate events. Electric Playhouse is also finalizing its packages for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix—its outdoor patio overlooks the Strip and will have a view of the track.

“We offer a very unique product for our customers, which requires a unique space and infrastructure,” said Brandon Garrett, co-founder and CEO of Electric Playhouse. “Shawmut’s demonstrated success working on projects with intricate technology packages coupled with the team’s history building in The Forum Shops has allowed for a seamless building experience.”

Combining four previous tenant spaces, the Shawmut team performed structural work to create an open concept, complete with a full-service commercial kitchen and all-day bar, which features a stone top and face and LEDs integrated within the shelves. The team also created the infrastructure needed to run the data and power to integrate Electric Playhouse’s technology into the space, including for the interactive façade.

“At the heart of Electric Playhouse is its art and content creation, and our team took the time to truly understand the business and what has made it so successful,” said Eric Geisler, director of Las Vegas at Shawmut. “This allowed us to become an extension of their team and identify opportunities for added value and efficiencies throughout the space.”

Working on the third level, accessibility and operations were logistical challenges that the team solved with off-hours work and continuous communication. No stranger to the location, this is Shawmut’s latest project in The Forum Shops, following recent work at Culture Kings, RPM Italian, and Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.