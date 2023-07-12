Bamboo Forest to open Fall 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Construction continues at the Fort Wayne Children’s with Bamboo Forest adventure play and marketplace which is set to open later this Zoo season.

Bamboo Forest is part of the new reimagined Asian Trek area of the Zoo and is located across from Red Panda Ridge which opened in May.

“We are excited about the changes happening at the Zoo and can’t wait for guests to experience Bamboo Forest,” says Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman. “Bamboo Forest will include a 2 story ropes type course with dozens of different elements and a Marketplace for snacks and beverages.”

Bamboo Forest highlights include:

Adventure Play for kids of all ages

Two-story ropes style course with 27 different elements

Free flying sky rail over 120’ in length

Sky tykes for kids under 48” with 11 different elements

Marketplace will combine retail and grab & go food offerings in an indoor/outdoor space

Family restrooms including one with adult changing station

Water bottle refilling station

Outdoor seating area overlooking Bamboo Forest Adventure play

Construction of Bamboo Forest should conclude early fall and a grand opening will be announced.

“We are always excited to bring new experiences to the Zoo, but we can’t do that without the support of the community, our members, but especially our generous donors.” said Schuiteman.