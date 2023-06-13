The first all-inflatable pop-up waterpark makes its debut splash at Cross County Center’s Summer Fest

YONKERS, N.Y. — Cross County Center is bringing the first all inflatable pop-up waterpark to Yonkers this summer as part of its Summer Fest celebration! The Slide City Waterpark will kick off its traveling summer tour at the iconic outdoor shopping mall Tuesday, June 27 through Sunday, July 16 in the North Parking Lot across from Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse. The waterpark features over 15 inflatable slides and 75 inflatable attractions located in three sections including:

Roaring Waters – Some of Slide City’s biggest thrill attractions that features the air defying “Slingshot” and the three-story tall “Green Monster”.

– Some of Slide City’s biggest thrill attractions that features the air defying “Slingshot” and the three-story tall “Green Monster”. Splash Zone – Some of Slide City’s biggest splashes that features “The two-story tall Hidden Jaguar,” and the over 100ft long “Aqua Splash Water Obstacle Course.”

– Some of Slide City’s biggest splashes that features “The two-story tall Hidden Jaguar,” and the over 100ft long “Aqua Splash Water Obstacle Course.” Lil Squirts Splashworks – Slide City’s dedicated area for smaller kids that features attractions scaled to size such as “The Shark Bite” obstacle slip-in-slide and the “Tropical Aloha” ball pit slide.

Slide City Waterpark was created by Queens, NY native Chris Worthy who came up with the concept during the pandemic. Worthy stated: “Bounce Playground started as a way to stay connected to my daughter as she got older. She always loved inflatables and I wanted to build an experience she would love and others could enjoy as well. Our mission is to bring unique opportunities through fun, exciting and healthy living experiences. We want to create programs and experiences that create lifelong memories. The unique thing about Bounce Playground is that we have something for everyone and we bring the fun to you!”

Entrance to the waterpark will be Tuesday-Sunday June 27 through July 16, with special events being added throughout the summer including Glow In The Park Adult Nights on Fridays and Saturdays featuring Live DJs. Admission is $35.00 per person (Ages 3+) for a four-hour time slot. Parking at Cross County Center is free, as always!