Palace Entertainment appoints two new leadership positions Michael Lusky, General Manager of Adventureland Resort Iowa and Donald Spiller, General Manager Raging Waters Los Angeles

PITTSBURGH — Palace Entertainment, a leading leisure park operator with 25 major entertainment venues across the United States and Australia, today announces the appointment of Michael (Mike) Lusky as General Manager of Adventureland Resort in Altoona, Iowa and Donald Spiller as General Manager of Raging Waters Los Angeles.

Lusky and Spiller bring nearly 60 years of industry experience combined to the growing Palace Entertainment leadership team. The addition of these two industry veterans showcases the organization’s continued commitment to the strategic growth of its leadership team through attracting top industry professionals to lead the charge across the organization.

Mike Lusky will lead the Adventureland Resort team as General Manager and will also support Sea Life Park Hawaii as Group Manager. Lusky has worked for various companies in the theme park, water park and hospitality spaces, including Six Flags Entertainment, Great Wolf Resorts, Premier Parks and Funtime Inc. Mike led internal audit, safety, security, loss prevention, and environmental for Six Flags before moving into his most recent role as the Vice President of Business Development and Transformation. Mike was instrumental in the expansion of the Six Flags brand and the execution of transformational efforts aimed at improving the guest experience and driving revenue growth.

“There’s so much ahead for Adventureland Resort this season including the Summer Concert Series and return of Phantom Fall Fest,” said Mike Lusky. “What an exciting time to join the organization. I’m really looking forward to working with the team as the park is set to open two exciting new attractions this season, Flying Viking roller coaster and Draken Falls log flume. Plus, I’ll be focused on continuing the great efforts to maintain the resorts status as one of the premier family entertainment venues in the region.”

Donald Spiller is a seasoned theme park veteran who brings more than 25 years of experience, most recently serving as General Manager for the past four years at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Phoenix. A highly skilled and inspirational leader with a strong operational background in both theme and water parks, Donald served in operational positions of increased responsibility at Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Los Angeles. Donald is well-respected in the industry and has several technical credentials as an AIMS international instructor and certified Ellis and Associates lifeguard instructor.

“Raging Waters is a staple in the community, celebrating 40 years of fun,” said Donald Spiller. “I’m thrilled to be back in SoCal and take the helm at the water park I grew up recognizing as the granddaddy of all water parks.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Mike and Donald join the Palace team,” said Chief Operating Officer, Bonnie Weber.

“Their years of hands-on industry experience and breadth of knowledge will add great value to the organization.”

Through the appointments of both Mike and Donald, Palace Entertainment has continued its strategic initiatives to grow the dynamic leadership team across the wide portfolio of entertainment destinations.