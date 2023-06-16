Olympic skaters and famous ice dancers return to Blackpool this summer for 2023’s Hot Ice show: ‘AMORE AMOR AMOUR’

This year’s Hot Ice Show is set to be a passionate one!

The world famous Hot Ice Show returns to the Pleasure Beach Arena from 6th July to 9th September with this year’s production, Amore Amor Amour.

The Hot Ice Show is widely recognised as the most spectacular ice skating shows in the world. Known for its dazzling performances and innovative choreography, Hot Ice has been wowing audiences for decades and this year is no exception.

Amore Amor Amour is a show that has been created by a passion for sport and art that has been put together to reveal the world’s best show figure skaters. We bring you a cast of 30 skaters who will perform awe-inspiring routines, triple jumps and daring lifts at extreme speeds.

This mesmerising production combines the grace and beauty of figure skating with the excitement of theatrical storytelling. Stylish costumes, unbelievable feathers and glittering rhinestones set the ice alight to dazzle the senses. Captivating music, intricate set designs, and state-of-the-art lighting effects add to the visual spectacle, creating a truly immersive experience.

Amanda Thompson OBE, has been the Producer and Director of the Hot Ice Show for over 20 years and brings cutting-edge creativity. The show is choreographed by former Olympic competitor and former Hot Ice cast member Oula Jaaskelainen, assisted by former dancer Lynsey Brown.