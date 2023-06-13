Intercard: Test drive the iTeller PlusXL Kiosk at Bowl Expo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Visitors to the Intercard booth at Bowl Expo who test drive the iTeller PlusXL kiosk can enter a drawing to win a $500 gift card or $500 off a new cashless system. See an Intercard rep at booth #251 for details.

The iTeller PlusXL is the latest addition to Intercard’s best-selling line of rugged, durable kiosks for FECs and route operations. It’s the most advanced kiosk in its class, with a 32-inch touch screen monitor, reporting flexibility, reward options and new upselling features with unlimited combinations to increase guest spending.

From June 28-29 an Intercard team headed by CEO Scott Sherrod and North America sales manager Bill Allen will be at Bowl Expo in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Come over to booth #251 and find out why leading BEC’s, FEC’s and other attractions in the U.S. and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable cashless technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.

Intercard is part of Smart Buy, BPAA’s endorsement program, and has been chosen by the Smart Buy committee as the best cashless technology system for BPAA members. Smart Buy provides BPAA Members with national account pricing and tremendous discounts they cannot get on their own.