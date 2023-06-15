Coaster Enthusiasts Celebrate Healthy Living

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Hobbies offer more health benefits when shared with friends. Research has shown that people with hobbies suffer less frequently from stress, depression and low mood. Mary Maupai, an ACE member, said “Visiting an amusement park allows me to leave my stressors behind and be present and relax.” Almost 1,300 members of American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world’s largest amusement park-related club, gather this week for the 45th annual Coaster Con where they will experience a week of immersion in their hobby. Coaster Con is the highlight of the season for many attendees who have traveled from 43 states, the District of Columbia and three countries including Chile, England and Canada to visit Dollywood and Carowinds. Both parks offer visitors new experiences for 2023, including Big Bear Mountain, a new family roller coaster at Dollywood and Aeronautical Landing at Carowinds that features five new rides as well as a re-theming of an existing ride, for a total of six rides.

“This week allows roller coaster fans to fully immerse themselves in the benefits of their hobby — from friends to enhanced experiences that may not regularly be available to park visitors. It is incredible to share the fun and energy of your hobby with others!” commented ACE President Elizabeth Ringas.

Attendees experience extras such as behind the scenes tours, exclusive ride time (ERT) before/after park hours, speakers, photo and video contests, reconnecting with friends, making new ones, the annual business meeting and overall celebrating their hobby – roller coasters. The week will also highlight special events to celebrate the club’s 45th anniversary. A banquet midweek allows attendees to connect and socialize over dinner while enjoying industry-related speakers.

ACE Communications Director Derek Perry shared that “This is the most exciting week of the year for coaster enthusiasts! It’s an experience like no other that brings people from all over the world together to share their passion of riding roller coasters.”