Brian Bacica appointed Park President of Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has named Brian Bacica Park President for Six Flags Great Adventure properties which includes Six Flags Great Adventure, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, and Six Flag’s Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure. In joining the Six Flags Great Adventure team, Bacica brings with him a diverse knowledge of the attractions industry and a strong history of leadership.

Six Flags VP of Operations, Public Safety, Maintenance, and Engineering Jason Freeman was at the park to share the announcement with the Six Flags Great Adventure team. “Brian’s years of experience in leadership roles and his diverse background in food and beverage, events, and theme parks, make him the perfect choice to lead these three extraordinary properties,” said Freeman.

Bacica most recently served as a Regional Vice President at TriMark USA and has held executive positions with Au Bon Pain and PEAK Event Services. He spent much of his career in theme parks including roles with the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA., and Universal Parks & Resorts. Bacica’s theme park experience started as Operations Manager, Food & Beverage at the Disneyland Resort, and was followed by a number of progressively responsible leadership positions with Universal. Bacica created several revenue-generating initiatives as the SVP of Revenue Operations at Universal Studios Hollywood & General Manager of Universal CityWalk. As the SVP of Revenue Operations at Universal Orlando, he played an integral part in the successful opening of Volcano Bay Waterpark.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work for the world’s largest regional theme park company at one of its most unique properties,” said Bacica. Six Flags Great Adventure is a one-of-a-kind destination including one of the largest drive-through safaris outside of Africa, the region’s best water park, and world-class coasters. I look forward to working with the team to continue driving park initiatives while enhancing the guest experience for years to come,” said Bacica.

New in 2023, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey will debut the park’s largest investment in more than two decades. The water park’s expansion features new slides and an all-new interactive splash play structure plus a wide range of park enhancements including new shade structures and new dining options.

