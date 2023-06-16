AREA15 announces official entertainment lineup for Happy Camper Massive

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the world’s first purpose-built art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces the official entertainment lineup for this summer’s Happy Camper Massive. Taking place on Saturday, July 29, Las Vegas’ ultimate summer camp party will feature a packed lineup of exceptional talent, including a headlining DJ performance by Channel Tres (DJ set) inside the 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal.

Additional performances taking place in The Portal include support by DRAMA (club set), Juliet Mendoza, Marieme and Neek Lopez. The Fungineers, the one-of-a-kind psychedelic hip-hop puppet show for adults, will also be taking over The Wall.

In addition to endless grooves across multiple stages, Happy Camper will also include summer camp-style activities and games, festival-style vendors, trippy craft makers, eccentric performers and camp counselors and interactive art and photo installations throughout The Spine and Sanctuary. Adventure and nostalgia seekers can relive their favorite camp memories while connecting with friends, new and old, and embracing the summertime vibes at AREA15. Visitors are also encouraged to dress as spunky campers and counselors.

“As an immersive experience unlike anything else in the world, Massives encourage visitors to show up as their most authentic selves, embrace the moment and become part of the adventure,” said Noah Kessler, head of entertainment, AREA15.

Tickets to Happy Camper are on sale now. General admission tickets start at $44.95 per person. VIP tickets, including admission to Happy Camper, expedited entry, VIP viewing area access, one complimentary drink ticket and a limited-edition Massives pin, are $155 per person. Doors to Happy Camper will open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.