AIMS International Safety Award nominations now being accepted

The AIMS International Board of Directors has recognized these individuals with awards named for icons in the industry, true pioneers in improving safety in the amusement industry. In 2016, these awards were replaced by a single award: The AIMS International Safety Award, presented annually to the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation, and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry. With safety as the industry’s number one concern for guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms: the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others.

Nominations for the AIMS International Safety Award can be submitted by individuals within the amusement industry. The winner will be selected by a vote of AIMS International’s Board of Directors and presented during Amusement Today’s 2023 Golden Ticket Awards.

Nominations should be emailed to info@aimsintl.org and include a brief (150 words or less) statement on why the nominee should be selected to receive the AIMS International Safety Award. This information will be used by the AIMS Awards Committee and board to evaluate the nominee, so please be as detailed as possible. Please include any relevant documents (magazine articles, other awards, and recognition, etc.) to support your nomination.

The deadline for award nomination is July 31, 2023.