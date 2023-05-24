ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, Universal Destinations & Experiences’ trip-planning hub, Discover Universal , debuts a brand-new, digital travel show, This is Universal – an unscripted six-part series that provides viewers with an entertaining look at what Universal Orlando Resort has to offer through the eyes of first-time visitors. This is Universal is the latest series to premiere as part of Discover Universal’s innovative storytelling platform – developed to highlight the “must-dos,” “must-eats,” “must-knows” and “how-tos” of Universal’s theme park destinations through engaging content that today’s consumers crave.

Designed to reflect the format of popular travel shows many guests already know and love, This is Universal succinctly captures the exhilarating entertainment and hold-on-tight thrills of a Universal vacation through a unique, first-of-its-kind series that is unlike any vacation planning tool around. The series follows first-time visitors, Paige and Jimmy – a Kansas-based couple with two daughters who haven’t had a vacation in three years and are on the hunt for the perfect family getaway. They decide to check out Universal Orlando Resort’s offerings and enlist the help of Jake, a Universal superfan and theme park aficionado, to guide them on a whirlwind tour. As they journey through Universal Orlando’s three theme parks, collection of hotels and more, guests will watch the genuine and unscripted reactions of Paige and Jimmy as they explore all that the award-winning destination has to offer – from the intense rush of racing up to 70 mph alongside Velociraptors on Jurassic World VelociCoaster to the relaxing bliss of Universal Volcano Bay – all while Jake tags along and provides the perfect balance of valuable advice and laughs along the way.

Guests can stream all six episodes now on the Discover Universal hub. While there, guests can also check out the other captivating content to learn more about Universal Orlando, including the video series Ride Guys, which takes guests on an entertaining tour of top rides while sharing the key details they want to know; Checked-In, which provides a tour of all eight magnificently themed hotels including lobbies, rooms, pools and amenities; and Dine and Ride, which takes viewers on a culinary quest of elevated theme park fare. Plus, guests can listen to the Discover Universal podcast, read planning guides and so much more.

Future seasons of This is Universal will feature Universal Studios Hollywood and other Universal parks.