National chain B&B Theatres adds cashless arcade with Intercard in new St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS — Intercard recently installed a cashless system in the Outtakes redemption arcade at the new West Olive 10 Theatres in Creve Coeur, Missouri. The complex is operated by Missouri-based B&B Theatres, the fifth largest national chain. The first of B&B’s four theatres in the St. Louis area to feature an arcade, it is located close to Intercard’s St. Louis headquarters.

The Outtakes Arcade has 37 arcade games and a redemption center. Intercard is proud to be part of the project team along with its industry partners, FEC consultants Pinnacle Entertainment Group and games distributor Shaffer Distributing. The new complex also offers 10 luxurious theaters and 10 bowling lanes plus a bar and restaurant, so there is something for fun seekers of all ages.

As the movie exhibition industry increasingly combines theatres with arcade games, laser tag and other attractions, there is an increased need for cashless technology to help proprietors manage, maintain and secure more sophisticated amusement operations.

“Intercard has many satisfied customers in the exhibition industry,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard, “we help leading companies like B&B Theatres, Cinergy Entertainment Group, Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille and Santikos Theatres take advantage of new trends and revenue streams.”