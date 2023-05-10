Kids Bowl free at Strikz Entertainment this summer

FRISCO, Texas — If kids in Frisco have any “spare” time this summer, they can head over to Strikz Entertainment every day for 25 minutes of free bowling.

Strikz Entertainment, North Texas’ premier entertainment venue, is participating in Kids Bowl Free, a program that offers free bowling all summer long to kids up to age 14. Once signed up, each child can redeem 25 minutes of timed bowling each day through September 15, 2023.

“Kids Bowl Free is a great opportunity for kids to get out of the house during the summer and have some fun bowling,” said Neil Farren, founder and owner of Strikz Entertainment. “Many kids have grown up bowling at Strikz and we’re excited to continue that tradition.”

Strikz also offers a Family Pass, valid all summer long for parents and older siblings who want to join in on the fun for one low price: $44.95 for two people, or $59.95 for four people.

Strikz is home to 32 bowling lanes including a private, boutique bowling room, as well as billiard tables, foosball tables, laser tag, arcade games for all ages, virtual reality rides, axe throwing and the full-service Strikz Bar & Grill, and offers a variety of weekly specials, seasonal promotions and events.

Times available for Kids Bowl Free: