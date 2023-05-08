EpicSurf hosts beach clean up to reinforce their commitment to environmentally friendly practices and assist in protecting our oceans

COHOES, N.Y. — EpicSurf, the award-winning deep wave surf technology developed by Aquatic Development Group (ADG), a company that has been making waves for over 50+ years and has supplied over 550+ installations around the world, hosted a beach clean up this past weekend at Leonardo State Marina, NJ. This event was organized as part of EpicSurf’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility and aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving the natural beauty and cleanliness of our beaches for all! This promise is outlined in their ‘Epic Promise’ which addresses the company’s values, mission and promise to environmentally sustainable and people-focused practices.

The EpicSurf beach clean up consisted of over 15+ employee volunteers spanning from all departments of the ADG organization. Representation from the company’s sales, marketing, design, engineering, manufacturing, construction and executive team were all in attendance during the rainy clean up day. Regardless of the heavy rainfall and wind gusts, the team managed to collect over 5 bags of garbage on the beach collecting bottle caps, food containers, straws, plastics, and other waste items.

“At the forefront of EpicSurf’s inception was the mission of developing an accessible and sustainable surf experience for all abilities. Built with green building materials, energy efficient flow system and a drain dry safety system to mitigate water evaporation – we are proud to bring this product to the growing man-made surf industry around the world,” said Julie Kline, Marketing Manager of ADG & EpicSurf, “Although this one beach clean up will not change the world – we hope to set an example for other groups and organizations to join in the initiatives of protecting their beaches and preserve our natural resources and community!”

“Our long history of creating exceptional projects with industry leading clients has been built on a foundation of great people – we have an exceptional group of people at our company. Individually and as a team, they not only excel in delivering the highest quality products, projects and customer service, they are dedicated to giving back to the community,” said Bruce Quay, COO of ADG & EpicSurf, “As the world’s leader in wave systems technology for over 50+ years, innovation is in our DNA. The same creative thinking used to innovate and advance our technologies also helps us to constantly explore new ways to minimize our impact on the planet – all while still delivering the same level of fun!”



The EpicSurf beach clean up was the first clean-up event of the organization, but will certainly not be the last. With a headquarters based in Upstate NY, the company plans to find ways to give back to the many local water sources in the Capital region in the near future.