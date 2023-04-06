The Easter Basket Milkshake returns to The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Orlando Resort for a limited time this weekend

The colorful Easter Basket Milkshake is hopping back to The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk for a limited time this weekend. Guests can enjoy the “egg’citing” delectable shake from Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9.

Featuring a light pineapple flavor, this milkshake includes a whipped topping that is accented with popular Easter treats, such as Peeps, a Chocolate Passionfruit crème egg, and jellybeans. Green coconut shavings – specifically placed to visually represent the “grass” of the Easter Basket – complete the delicious milkshake’s festive theme.