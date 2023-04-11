Rocky Mountain Construction and Larson International join forces

HAYDEN, Idaho and PLAINVIEW, Texas — Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) and Larson International have partnered to form a single operating entity. The new organization will provide a comprehensive portfolio of thrill and family rides. The companies will combine engineering R&D efforts to drive innovation. Additional operational synergies will be derived though leveraging manufacturing capacity and streamlining back-office operations such as benefits, accounting and software licensing.

After more than 30 years with Larson International, Jeff Novotny has elected to retire.

“The decision to retire and merge with RMC is based on being closer to family and ensuring the future of our staff members,” said Jeff Novotny.

Hunter Novotny, son of Jeff Novotny, will continue to be an integral part of the new organization. All existing management and staff will be retained.

RMC is committed to “building dreams” by consistently delivering award winning rides. Going forward, the combined entity will continue to modernize existing ride platforms as well as develop new and differentiated rides. The joined companies will be led by Darren Torr as president and CEO of RMC and Larson International.

“I am excited to bring together these two incredible organizations,” stated Torr. “Our values are closely aligned, and I look forward to future success by putting out incredible rides, providing a great value, and treating our customers and crew members like family.

Larson International and RMC have collaborated for several years on multiple projects. This merger provides current Larson International customers with the same quality rides and service that they have known for years and provides the Larson International staff the opportunity to grow, learn and contribute to a different side of the industry. Adding the proven product line from Larson International immediately gives RMC additional diversity and allows RMC to supply rides to any size of operator.

“The acquisition puts RMC and Larson International in a unique position — being able to offer customers anything from attractions designed for toddlers to some of the most highly anticipated coasters on the planet,” said Hunter Novotny, Larson International.

Unbeknownst to some, the National Roller Coaster Museum takes up residence in the backyard of Larson International. A nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, protection, and advancement of past and future roller coasters. This institution — alongside RMC and Larson International — shares a collective passion to contribute to the advancement, growth and betterment of the amusement industry. Jeff Novotny, chairman of the organization, will remain heavily involved in continuing the development of the National Roller Coaster Museum.

“ I am looking forward to being located near the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives and supporting its mission,” added Torr.