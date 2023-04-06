Prepare for boarding: Aeronautica landing at Carowinds Opens April 7

Charlotte, N.C. — Carowinds, the region’s premier amusement park, continues the “50 years of Carolina fun” anniversary celebration with the opening of the all-new Aeronautica Landing on Friday, April 7. In the immersive aviation-themed area, families can explore, discover, and unwind together while enjoying two new culinary experiences and five new rides as well as a re-theming of an existing ride, for a total of six rides.

A tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration, and aviation, Aeronautica Landing gives pilots of all ages opportunities for their imaginations to soar and offers one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family.

“Aeronautica Landing is a celebration of the influence that North Carolina and South Carolina have on our aviation history,” said Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “We are excited that Carowinds is bringing to our community, and our guests, five new rides that are full of thrills related to the experience of flying. We went beyond with these attractions, Carowinds is introducing Terminal A which houses a unique food concept and new games in the area. It is a huge new experience in an area where parents can be with their families for an extended stay at the park.”

Within Aeronautica Landing, high-flying adventures invite thrill seekers to buckle up and test their mettle. Aspiring hovercraft pilots can learn the ropes and maybe bump into a friend at Hover and Dodge, a re-theming of a classic attraction. Gear Spin is a red-hot propulsion engine outfitted for speeding and spinning adventures. Guests will test their G-force tolerance on Gyro Force(opening late spring) and can feel the adrenaline rush of airborne acrobatics on The Airwalker. Race and roll through obstacles on Air Racers. And boarding late spring, Windstar is a choose-your-own hang-gliding adventure.

In addition, Aeronautica Landing will boast two new dining venues, Terminal A and Frequent Fryers. Terminal A allows guests to refuel alongside displays of memorabilia celebrating the Carolinas’ rich aviation history. Modeled after high-end and exclusive sky clubs, Terminal A harkens back to the golden age of air travel when top-tier service and luxury accommodations were the norm. A selection of craft beers and cocktails are available to enjoy in the upbeat lounge and open-air patio. Frequent Fryers, a re-theming of an existing location, presents delicious offerings right in the middle of the airfield. In true aeronautical fashion, the building is located next to the runway entrances to the area.

This family-friendly area is surrounded with immersive décor and will feature a game zone complete with four new midway games (including Balloon Busters, Hydro Plane Rally and Sky High Wire Walk, an innovative acrobatic challenge), and the re-themed classic basketball challenge, Air Shot.

Aeronautica Landing, located on approximately three acres, is the fourth rethemed area to be introduced at Carowinds. Blue Ridge Junction opened in 2019 and County Fair opened in 2017. The “Country Crossroads County Fair” park section, added to Carowinds in 1979, was completely renovated and renamed as Aeronautica Landing, breaking ground for reconstruction in August 2022.