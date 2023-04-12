Gardaland Resort announces a 2023 season with five unmissable attractions

The activities at Gardaland Resort are back in full force with the opening – already on Saturday 25 March – of the Park, its three Hotels, the Miniland of LEGOLAND Water Park and the Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium. The new season promises to be the most action-packed ever, with five unmissable attractions aimed at all age groups to ensure an experience designed to suit the needs of all visitors.

First of all, Jumanji – The Labyrinth is a fascinating, immersive experience in which every visitor will be called upon to put their cunning and perception skills into play. Inspired by Sony Pictures Entertainment’s blockbuster film series, Jumanji – The Labyrinth is suitable for all types of guests, including families with children of all ages and groups of friends.

Visitors to Gardaland will be able to immerse themselves again in the wild world of Jumanji but this year in totally different ways; no longer aboard the iconic off-road vehicle but on foot and with their own forces, architects of their own and personal experience within the attraction. Conceived as a multi-sensory, multi-layered experience, Jumanji – The Labyrinth will engage Adventurer-Visitors with multiple challenges to face and overcome before they reach the jungle maze, get through it, and save Jumanji.

Passing the imposing Gateway, Adventurers will face their first test of courage: a green vortex to cross in order to access the world of Jumanji – The Labyrinth. The whirlwind ready to “suck in” the Guests is inspired by the green light beam that, in the films of the series, transports the protagonists into the world of Jumanji.

The second test that visitors will have to pass is the labyrinth of more than 40 mirrors on a path of about 30 metres long. Visitors surrounded by dim lights will be confused by the reflection of their own images and induced into wrong paths.

The journey then continues through another intricate internal passage to the imposing 180- metre-long jungle labyrinth with over 2,000 real plants belonging to more than 30 different species, a real green lung – made with broad-leaved trees, bushes, palms and tree ferns – inside which are hidden deviations, forks in the road, blind alleys and surprise effects.

The green pathway, enriched with 14 types of rocks and several statues, will give visitors the feeling of being completely immersed in the mysterious and wild history of Jumanji, especially when – at the heart of the labyrinth – they find in front of them the iconic statues from the film: a jaguar, a monkey, an elephant and a crocodile 180 cm high, all protecting the sacred gem. They then need to return to the majestic Elephant Temple: the only escape route and way to return water to the kingdom of Jumanji.

Continuing the 2023 novelties, the Gardaland Theatre offers Nautilus: the new live show inspired by the famous novel “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas” by Jules Verne, which involves the audience as protagonists thanks to a narrative environment that extends beyond the stage.

There’s also a special contribution within the new live show, and for the entire season, by Cesara Buonamici, an iconic figure of Italian television journalism, who will virtually join the audience in the theatre with a special TV news section, to observe their entertained faces and report on the excitement of the event.

The audience will enjoy the feeling of watching and, above all, taking part, in something special, even before they step into Gardaland Theatre. Their attention will be captured outside by light beams and the roaring of engines ready to set sail. Meanwhile, inside the theatre – surrounded by large portholes and an impressive skylight – they will have the sensation of being in the observatory of the legendary submarine Nautilus that belonged to the mysterious and brilliant Captain Nemo, ready to enjoy the incredible experience of underwater exploration in the depths of the ocean. With the arrival of the new live show, Gardaland Theatre will take on a new look, thanks to the impressive stage sets as well as the use of LED walls, panels and projectors that – through video mapping – make the experience even more sensorial and immersive.

The key strengths of the new show Nautilus, staged in partnership with major film studios that specialise in the field of entertainment and immersive experiences, lie in the audience participation with live shots to capture the emotion of the moment and the technological element, which can even further intensify the result and impact for every spectator.

The novelties of the 2023 season also arrive in the Miniland area of LEGOLAND Water Park with the new Milano Moderna, the reconstruction in 1:20 scale of 11 imposing and symbolic skyscrapers of Milan that are added to the hundreds of reproductions dedicated to Italian monuments already present in the area, made with over 4 million 900 thousand iconic LEGO bricks.

The “path” dedicated to modern Milan emerges from the heart of the metropolis with the symbolic Torre Velasca, one of the most avant-garde buildings of the 50s, and continuing with the iconic Pirelli Skyscraper, the colourful Rainbow Tower of the 90s, right up to the first buildings of the 2000s north of Milan such as the Diamantone, the Vertical Forest, Casa della Memoria (House of Memory), and the unmistakable commercial district of City Life with its three towers: Torre Isozaki (Allianz), Torre Libeskind (PwC) and Torre Hadid, better known as Torre Generali. There are also the newest constructions such as the UnipolSai Tower which was inaugurated very recently, the unmistakable NH Hotel Fiera in the immediate suburbs, a key area for reaching the city centre, in addition to mini-models of the many workers, tourists and citizens who flock daily into the city of Milan. The classic Milan tram is also an essential element.

Intriguing and original, these perfect and detailed reconstructions are the result of research and construction work by specialised LEGO teams. For example, to build the Hadid Tower (Generali) 1 designer and 8 builders worked for a total of 420 hours – using about 44,045 bricks of 6 colours, all different from each other, including white, bright red, transparent, brown and stone grey bricks.

The new Milano Moderna, built with about 400,000 bricks and positioned near the imposing Milan Cathedral, promises to be a unique experience in full LEGO style thanks also to the fun animations: car doors that close ready to go, symbols of a city always in motion, courageous window washers on the Pirelli Skyscraper, lights that illuminate Torre Hadid, right up to the helicopter of Da Vinci that rotates, on top of the House of Memory.

At the 4D Experience cinema, visitors can watch Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure, a special version of the classic Mowgli – inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book – which allows them to experience the jungle adventures with special effects and high definition 3D images.

For young visitors, a new and unmissable Meet&Greet session arrives at Gardaland: CoComelon Meet&Greet – meet JJ and dance with him! JJ, the star of the famous music series CoComelon, will dance to some of the greatest songs in the series and pose for a fantastic souvenir photo with all the children.

Another unmissable event, following the success of the last edition, is Il Bosco degli Gnomi (The Gnomes’ Wood), a walk that will amaze grown-ups and kids alike in the dwelling place of friendly and fun gnomes. An itinerary made up of games, entertainment and naturalistic and ecological fun facts, revealed to children by the gnomes themselves, who have grown a little bigger for the occasion… A flexible experience that will follow a precise educational path depending on the season.

Another must-visit destination is Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium, the entirely themed aquarium that is home to over 5,000 sea creatures and where it is possible to undertake a journey of discovery into the most fascinating species that live on our planet.

Always committed to transmitting to visitors, and especially the younger ones, respect for the environment with educational and fun activities, between April and May the Aquarium will host not only a real mermaid with a colourful tail but also a real merman ready to answer all questions, to pose for a fantastic souvenir photo, and to offer fascinating facts about the marine environment and the impact of human activities on nature.

To extend the adventure and fun even beyond the Park closing time, you can stay at one of the Resort’s themed hotels: at Gardaland Hotel, the quintessence of fantasy; at Gardaland Adventure Hotel for exciting adventures; or (starting from the long Easter weekend) at Gardaland Magic Hotel, dedicated to the world of magic.

For the entire spring-summer season, for stays up to and including 11 June 2023 it will be possible to obtain a discount of up to 20% on the stay in one of the three Hotels by purchasing online – before 1 May 2023 – the Hotel+Park+Aquarium package. The special offer includes one admission for two consecutive days to Gardaland Park and one admission valid for one day to the SEA LIFE Aquarium per person.

With 475 rooms – of which 264 are fully themed – Gardaland Resort holds the record as the only Italian player in the themed hotels business.

Another eagerly-awaited event is the reopening (on 20 May) of LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland, when young visitors can once again have fun in the first LEGOLAND Water Park in Europe, on the colourful slides and among millions of LEGO bricks. Many themed games and activities are available: from Miniland, the area which reproduces the most famous monuments in Italy in LEGO bricks, to the LEGO River Adventure, a waterway that crosses much of the Water Park and can be travelled on board inflatable boats – customisable with large, floating LEGO bricks – which carry you along on the gentle current of the river, to the Beach Party, complete with 7 water slides and the huge bucket that suddenly tips up to surprise and soak kids, as well as Jungle Adventures, with slides for all the family. Fun is also guaranteed in areas dedicated to creativity and discovery like LEGO Creation Island, where it is possible to build your own boat with LEGO bricks, decorate a big sandcastle or use large soft blocks to build huge walls. DUPLO Splash is an attraction for the youngest visitors, where they can venture on the slides and learn through play, while Pirate Bay, with its large pool and zero-depth pool for kids, is the ideal place for the entire family to enjoy a swim, stay cool or simply relax.