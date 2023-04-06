Elitch Gardens announce Twister III: Storm Chaser

DENVER, Colo. — The beloved Twister II wooden roller coaster is storming back this summer after a dormant year… with some whirling, thrilling twists! Elitch Gardens has refurbished and reimagined the park’s iconic coaster to Twister III: Storm Chaser.

Riders will be invited to brave the storm as part of the Twister III: Storm Chaser team. Gutsy guests will first journey through the aftermath of a tornado on their way to the Storm Chaser Recruitment Center. Once at the recruitment center, riders will apply to join the elite Storm Chaser team and discover what it is like to be in the eye of a tornado. Once riders have braved the swirling, twisting, thundering, plummeting and speeding storm, they will become official members of the Twister III: Storm Chaser team.

“Reimagining this awesome wooden roller coaster is a great opportunity for us to re-introduce one of the most thrilling rides in the park and also offer a new and exciting experience at the same time,” says David Dorman, General Manager of Elitch Gardens. “The new name, Twister III: Storm Chaser, pays homage to the different versions of this ride’s lifetime. We believe this updated experience will excite long-time fans and usher in a whole new generation of Twister enthusiasts.”

Twister III: Storm Chaser is a 10-story superstructure featuring a 90-foot drop and a 100-foot, pitch-black tunnel that features the sights, sounds and winds of a real tornado. Experience 4,640 feet of track and up to 3.1 G-F that is more than three times your normal body weight! Twister II and Twister III: Storm Chaser are longer and taller versions of the original Mr. Twister roller coaster that opened at the park’s previous location in 1964. Come be among the first to ride Twister III: Storm Chaser this summer! A Season Pass is the best way to ride again and again. Don’t miss our Easter Sale beginning today, April 6, for the best deal on Season Passes! Season Pass Appreciation Weekend is Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23. Park opens for the season on Saturday, April 29!