Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom reveals exciting events lineup for 2023 season

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, the region’s premier amusement park, will open its gates to the public on Friday, May 12, after completing several updates and upgrades for the 2023 season. New cabanas are being added, along with two new bars, new shows, an all-new main stage, and more.

Among the unique and fun experiences planned for families and guests this year is the larger-than-life global celebration “Grand Carnivale,” a Fourth of July spectacular, and the Lehigh Valley’s premier Halloween event, Halloween Haunt.

“We are excited to bring a number of improvements to the overall guest experience this year, in addition to our incredible lineup of exciting events,” said Jessica Naderman, vice president and general manager. “With our large collection of classic rides, Planet Snoopy for the little ones, Wildwater Kingdom, and new improved dining options, there really is something for everyone, every day of the season.”

The full event lineup includes: