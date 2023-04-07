Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom reveals exciting events lineup for 2023 season
By News Release | April 7, 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, the region’s premier amusement park, will open its gates to the public on Friday, May 12, after completing several updates and upgrades for the 2023 season. New cabanas are being added, along with two new bars, new shows, an all-new main stage, and more.
Among the unique and fun experiences planned for families and guests this year is the larger-than-life global celebration “Grand Carnivale,” a Fourth of July spectacular, and the Lehigh Valley’s premier Halloween event, Halloween Haunt.
“We are excited to bring a number of improvements to the overall guest experience this year, in addition to our incredible lineup of exciting events,” said Jessica Naderman, vice president and general manager. “With our large collection of classic rides, Planet Snoopy for the little ones, Wildwater Kingdom, and new improved dining options, there really is something for everyone, every day of the season.”
The full event lineup includes:
- Season Pass Preview for Dorney Park (Sunday, May 7): Be the first to ride and enjoy a passholder exclusive event.
- Opening Day (Friday, May 12): The season kicks off with your favorite rides, food, shows and more.
- Season Pass Preview for Wildwater Kingdom (Sunday, May 21): Experience the splashtastic fun six days early just by being a season passholder.
- Wildwater Kingdom Opening Day (May 27): Get outside and jump into a water lover’s paradise, the coolest place to slide, splash, chill and dine.
- Fourth of July Celebration (July 4): When night falls, stay for an Independence Day event that will knock your sparklers off with an impressive display of holiday fireworks. Witness an exhilarating fanfare of radiant bursts and brilliant shimmers complemented by a patriotic soundtrack set to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
- Grand Carnivale (select dates, July 22 – August 6): Come experience how the world kicks up its heels at our day-to-night, larger-than-life, global celebration. Enjoy amazing high-energy live music, delicious international food, lively games and unique crafts. Once the sun goes down, enjoy the extravagant sights and sounds of our nighttime Spectacle of Color Parade, full of lavish floats, street performers, and pulsing rhythms.
- Food Truck Rally (August 26 and 27): With food trucks from across the region and all the thrills of the park, you get the kind of fun that’s only available at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom.
- Halloween Haunt (select nights, September 15 – October 28): Every corner is cursed with haunted scare mazes, scare zones and live (or maybe not live) entertainment. Hordes of hungry zombies and blood-thirsty vampires eagerly await you – i.e. their next meal. Add our world-class thrill rides that instill a brand of fear all their own and you’ve got an extreme, supreme Halloween event.
- The Great Pumpkin Fest (Saturdays and Sundays, September 16 – October 29): Hop on your tractor, pirate ship or witch’s broom and hurry on over for a super-sized festival of all things fall at Dorney Park’s Great Pumpkin Fest. We’ve got a full harvest of fall-tastic fun for everyone with games, activities and just a speck of spooky for pint-sized ghosts and goblins.