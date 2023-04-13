Boston-based Top Track Tours launches as only U.S.-based roller coaster and theme park destination tour company

BOSTON, Mass. — Top Track Tours, the first US based roller coaster and theme park destination tour company, is launching this spring with its first departure scheduled for June 2023.

The first trip kicks off June 17 at Six Flags Over Georiga to Dollywood, where the tour coincides with the annual ACE (American Coaster Enthusiasts) Coaster Con. The 10 day tour wraps up at Carowinds. Current ACE members also get a discount on all Top Track Tour trips; Top Track Tours is a proud ACE member and supporter!

Founded by two Johnson & Wales University alumni, Brandon Druch and Sierra Barter Terry, they aim to bring fellow thrill-seekers together with inclusive and welcome trips that cover a wide variety of iconic theme parks and encourage community.

Top Track Tour specializes in multi-day itineraries to multiple parks, offering an unforgettable experience for thrill-seekers looking to conquer the best coasters in the country. The team takes pride in its commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, while delivering an

action-packed itinerary that hits as many as 68 coasters in one trip. Tours include park tickets, transportation, hotels, breakfast, and more.

By signing up for the Top Track Tours email list in April, tour-goers can get $100 off here .

“Our mission at Top Track Tours is to offer an unforgettable experience to thrill-seekers who share our love for roller coasters,” said Brandon Druch, co-founder of Top Track Tours. “We are thrilled to launch this company and bring our passion for coasters to guests from all over the country.”

Guests can explore some of the most renowned parks in the United States, including Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Great Adventure, Cedar Point, HersheyPark, and Dollywood, among others on these tours.