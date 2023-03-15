Virtuix announces 70th Omni Arena installation

AUSTIN, Texas — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, announced that it has installed the 70th Omni Arena system nationwide at Accelerate Indoor Speedway, a go-karting venue in Chicago that is part of the Autobahn group. This system marks the 3rd Omni Arena for Autobahn, the nation’s second-largest operator of go-karting venues. In its first few weeks at Accelerate, the attraction has generated average revenues of $5K per week.

“Our first Omni Arena, at Accelerate in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has exceeded our expectations, so we purchased two more Omni Arena systems in 2023,” said David Larson, Managing Partner of Autobahn Indoor Speedway. “The attraction’s esports contests are a great marketing tool to drive guests to our venue.”

“We’d like to thank our customers and partners for helping us achieve this milestone,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “Omni Arena has proven to be a long-term winner for our venues, driving revenues and high repeat play stats.”

Other repeat customers that recently installed additional Omni Arena systems are Elev8 Fun in Tampa (the Elev8 chain’s 3rd Omni Arena) and Launch Leominster (marking the 7th Omni Arena for Launch Entertainment).

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Omni-directional treadmills inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Guests can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool sponsored by Virtuix. To date, Virtuix has paid out over $300,000 in esports prize money to the winners of Omni Arena’s built-in esports competitions.