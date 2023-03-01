Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey reveals new kids’ rides and major enhancements for Summer 2023

JACKSON, N.J. — This summer, Six Flags Great Adventure will make a splash with exciting new attractions and offerings at Hurricane Harbor, the Tri-State Area’s premier water park destination.

The expansion features new slides and an all-new interactive splash play area perfect for the smallest guests, creating a delightful family experience. With exciting interactions, a playful sea creature beach theme, and vibrant colorful slides; children will have more to do at Hurricane Harbor New Jersey than ever before. Guests will also enjoy a range of park enhancements, including increased shade and dining options.

Interim Park President Randy Wilke highlighted the new additions, saying, “As one of the Northeast’s largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience. This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages.”

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor’s investment includes several exciting features: