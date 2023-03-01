Six Flags Hurricane Harbor New Jersey reveals new kids’ rides and major enhancements for Summer 2023
By News Release | March 1, 2023
JACKSON, N.J. — This summer, Six Flags Great Adventure will make a splash with exciting new attractions and offerings at Hurricane Harbor, the Tri-State Area’s premier water park destination.
The expansion features new slides and an all-new interactive splash play area perfect for the smallest guests, creating a delightful family experience. With exciting interactions, a playful sea creature beach theme, and vibrant colorful slides; children will have more to do at Hurricane Harbor New Jersey than ever before. Guests will also enjoy a range of park enhancements, including increased shade and dining options.
Interim Park President Randy Wilke highlighted the new additions, saying, “As one of the Northeast’s largest water parks, we are focused on increasing value for families and elevating the guest experience. This significant investment brings state-of-the-art kids’ attractions geared towards children under 42 inches tall, plus park enhancements aimed at providing exciting new experiences for all ages.”
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor’s investment includes several exciting features:
- Splash Island – Kids will delight in the brand-new tree house play structure. With more than 50 play features, young families will love the mini slides and curtain waterfalls. But no treehouse is complete without that gigantic water bucket perched high above and always ready to soak the splash-seekers below.
- Seven Brand New Slides – Guests will find seven brand new colorful slides meant for smaller riders. The addition of Cowabunga, Jellyfish Twist (two slides), RipCurl, Shark Attack, Splashin’ Seal, and Stingray Racer bring the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill;
- Enhanced Comfort – Families will have the ability to rent new cabanas and oversized umbrellas to enjoy shade and comfort during their day in the water park;
- New Dining – Just across the bridge from Splash Island, visitors will find a revamped, open air dining experience, the perfect place to get an ice-cold beverage and mouth- watering food options.