PB Amusement celebrates its first anniversary with a surprise honor at NEAAPA’s 110th Education Conference And Annual Meeting

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — One year ago, long-time amusement and attractions industry professional, Pete Barto, announced the formation of PB Amusement, LLC (PBA) at NEAAPA’s 109th Annual Meeting in Mystic, Connecticut, with a goal to help match the best and brightest, reputable Manufacturers and Suppliers with Operators seeking unique solutions to their product and service needs. Barto’s knowledge of the industry and wide-ranging personal and professional relationships with parks in the Northeast, made it an easy choice to launch his company at NEAAPA’s premier event. Barto said, “NEAAPA really cares about its members and provides relevant, timely, and much needed support to the amusement and attractions industry.”

On March 7, 2023, at NEAAPA’s 110th Annual Meeting in Nashua, NH, NEAAPA recognized Pete Barto of PB Amusement with their Meritorious Service Award “For his Commitment and Dedication to Assisting NEAAPA in its Efforts to Improve the Benefits for its Members.” NEAAPA’s President, Dave Oberlander, presented Barto with the prestigious award at the Annual Meeting Dinner.

Despite being a long-time supporter and member of the Association while working for other companies prior to forming PB Amusement, Barto was visibly surprised to be recognized by the group. Barto said afterwards, “I am so proud, humbled and honored to have received such an incredible award. I am truly shocked and can only aspire to someday be mentioned in the same paragraph with the well-deserved award winners announced at this year’s dinner. I have incredible respect and admiration for all of them.” The other award recipients Barto referred to were; NEAAPA Hall of Fame Inductees, Gary Slade (Amusement Today) and Ron Gustafson (Quassy Amusement and Waterpark), President’s Award recipient, Steven Gioe (The SSA Group), Alan E. Ramsay Safety Award winner, Melissa Plante (CLM Risk Management), and The Paragon Award for Marketing Excellence presented to Clara Rice (RWS Entertainment Group). Pete Barto and PB Amusement has experienced tremendous growth in just one year of operation, and has established itself as a reliable and reputable source for problem solving in the amusement and attractions industry. The company boasts a formal portfolio of nearly 20 manufacturers and suppliers, along with additional connections with a near endless global network of partners and friends in the industry willing to help PB Amusement meet the needs of every aspect of a park’s project. Be it wet and dry rides, theming, fabrication, high-tech, food and beverage, guest enhancements, story-based simulators, sustainable products, miniature golf, indoor snow parks, or padding replacement and fiberglass, PB Amusement has built an impressive portfolio of solutions to help build attendance and guest satisfaction for every kind of facility in the amusement and attractions industry.