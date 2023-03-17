Intercard Round1 partnership grows with 42nd installation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, has completed another arcade installation for Round1 Bowling and Amusement’s newest location at the North Star Mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is the 42nd of Round1’s U.S. locations to use Intercard technology.

The San Antonio location features a Texas-size arcade with a massive array of the latest games including hard-to-find Japanese games available exclusively at Round1. The Intercard system controls every aspect of arcade management including card sales, redemption and service.

Round1 uses Intercard because its system architecture is ideal for meeting the demands of the company’s large and sophisticated arcades. “Round1 decided that Intercard would provide them with a stable, reliable, and efficient method for managing multiple complex sites and growing their business,” said Bill Allen, North America sales director for Intercard. “We are exceedingly proud to be associated with an energetic company that is an innovator in our industry.”

Bill Allen and Chris Deusinger of Intercard were on hand to celebrate the red-ribbon grand opening of the San Antonio Round1. They presented management with a plaque to commemorate the 42nd collaboration with Round1.