Embed brings its latest breakthrough innovation – STATS insights data visualisation platform to DEAL Show 2023 and Amusement Expo International 2023

SINGAPORE — Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, will showcase its latest breakthrough innovation – STATS, insights data visualization dashboard, at the upcoming DEAL Show 2023 in Dubai and Amusement Expo International 2023 in Las Vegas.

Launched at the recent IAAPA Expo Orlando 2022, STATS was the demo-in-demand at the booth. Attendees witnessed the benefits of cloud-based solutions such as STATS and the virtues of other Software as a Service (SaaS) products Embed offers. “Research shows that staff who are assigned data analytics work spend 90% of the work week on nitty-gritty data-related tasks – and this does not include the analysis required to gain actual insights that drive business decisions. STATS was designed specifically to produce customizable, tailor-fit, real-time reports in a snackable, easy-to-access format according to specific business needs – minus the tech intimidation and data overload”, shares Renee Welsh.

Developed with and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), STATS is a powerful data and report visualization tool designed to help family entertainment centers worldwide transform guest experiences, improve operational efficiency, and boost revenue using data. With STATS’ in-depth, dynamic visualized data reporting, operators of all business sizes can best manage their business, improve staffing levels and scheduling, reduce manpower waste, and forecast revenue based on data. Built with AWS’s global cloud infrastructure, this cloud-based solution offers accessibility, security, and low latency.

New Breakthrough Innovations

Joining STATS in the Tech of Transformation roster are: eShop, the online shopping portal where Embed customers can conveniently purchase hardware, parts, and accessories anytime, anywhere in just a few clicks; and Staff Merchandise, a series of customizable wristbands, key fobs, and lanyards to match an FEC’s theme – giving the manpower a makeover with a consistent look that stands out.

Save the Date

Catch the Embed team and the Tech of Transformation at the DEAL Show, booth #3-C24 (March 14-16, 2023), and Amusement Expo International, booth A542 (March 29-30, 2023 and get free demos of these latest releases from the Embed Mavericks, along with the rest of the breakthrough innovations like the KIOSK+, the award-winning Mobile Wallet, the integrated cloud-based software solution TOOLKIT, the smartTOUCH arcade debit game card reader, and a full range of wearables and game cards from Embed’s famous Bling Showcase!