Celebrate the most wonderful time of year at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Kansas City
By News Release | December 6, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘Tis the season to celebrate the most festive time of year at LEGOLAND Discovery Center’s Holiday Bricktacular! Now through January 1st, guests are invited to spend this holiday season at the North Pole’s ultimate indoor playground.
Families can enjoy many activities including:
- Eat cookies and sip hot chocolate with Santa (see website for schedule)
- Build holiday ornaments with the Master Model Builder to hang on the tree
- Stroll through MINILAND in awe of the winter scene in Kansas City LEGO style!
- Write a letter to LEGO Santa and place it in the mailbox for a chance to get one of your wishes!
- Snap a selfie with LEGO Santa and the Gingerbread Man