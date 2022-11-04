Winter Weekends at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Wrap up and Buckle up this winter as Blackpool Pleasure Beach extends the 2022 season until the end of November, providing even more opportunities to enjoy the much-loved family attraction for even longer.

The UK’s most ride-intensive amusement park will be open for Winter Weekends every weekend from 5th until 27th November, to coincide with the extension to Blackpool’s famous Illuminations.

With so much to offer there’s something for everyone including Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s incredible line up of rollercoasters, the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and family favourites such as the Ghost Train and Alice in Wonderland, Blackpool Pleasure Beach provides a fun filled day out for thrill seekers and families alike.

Dare to ride ICON, the UK’s first double launch rollercoaster and if you’ve a head for heights the UK’s tallest coaster, The Big One offers high-speed drops and breath-taking views.

For those hoping to deliver their Christmas lists personally, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Christmas Grotto will be opening from 26th November as part of the extended season. Enjoy the magical Grotto, visit Santa and receive a gift too. Guests booking an eTicket for any Winter Weekend date can add a visit to the Grotto, on any date, as an online supplement for just £12.99.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Adventure Golf is getting a seasonal makeover from Saturday 26th November with Christmas trees and festive lighting. The course will be open until Saturday 24th December. As with the Christmas Grotto, guests booking an eTicket for a Winter Weekend date can also add a game of Festive Adventure Golf as a supplement for a discounted rate of £10 per person.

On Winter Weekends, Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, commented: “We are really excited to be keeping the park open longer this year with our Winter Weekends. Blackpool Pleasure Beach really is a magical place to be in winter when the evenings are darker and our lights shine brighter. The Christmas Grotto is always really popular with families and we are delighted to be able to invite little ones to meet Father Christmas.”

Winter Weekends run from 5th November to 27th November. To learn more about Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s extended season and to book tickets, please visit: https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/