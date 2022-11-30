Santa is coming to the Zoo! Join us Wild Zoo Wonderland at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and say hello to animals on the Indiana Family Farm, hear a holiday tale during Story Time, hop aboard the Z.O & O Railroad for a free train ride, visit Santa Claus and so much more. Start a new family holiday tradition this year at the Zoo.

“We wanted to give guests a chance to see some of their Zoo friends during the holiday season, like Ellie the cow, Loki the Canada lynx, Cassandra the sea lion, and Anne the red panda,” said Rick Schuiteman, Executive Director. “You can even visit Santa in his workshop, brush the goats, touch a stingray and ride the train. Your little one won’t want to miss Story Time and hear Twas’ the Night Before Christmas at the Zoo, a story that takes place at our very own Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.”

Parents can shop the Wild Things Gift Shop, purchase zoo ride or animal feeding passes, or purchase or renew Zoo memberships.

The Zoo will host Wild Zoo Wonderland, December 2 – 4, 9 – 11, 16 – 22 from 10 am to 3 pm. General admission is $8, Kids 12 & under $6 and FREE for Zoo members.