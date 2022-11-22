Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe supercharging three slides for ‘23

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water park fans get an early holiday gift from the Carolinas’ Favorite Water Park: Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe will debut three new attractions for the 2023 Season!

The thrills will shine brighter next summer at Emerald Pointe thanks to a supercharging of three park favorites with next-generation slide technology never before seen in the Carolinas. The high-thrill slides will transform into fully sensory experiences with the installation of new light and sound systems that surprise riders’ senses like never before. Riders will fly through each slide on electric journeys that send them down and around lengths of 100, 161 and 176 feet to the pulse of vivid light and dynamic sound. These ride rebirths into state-of-the-art attractions will amp up the fun in 2023, including new names and new themes to match the new thrills.

“Water park fans better get ready to turn their thrill level up to 11 with these supercharged slides,” says General Manager Adam Good. “Between these new experiences and the addition of the new Bombs Away slides this year, our guests have five new, exciting reasons to dive into fun with us in 2023.”

More details will be released on the supercharged set of slides in the coming months.

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe’s 2023 Season will begin Saturday, May 27, with more fun and extra special events planned than any year yet. And right now is the perfect time to plan for fun, with the park’s annual Black Friday Season Pass sales available now and offering the lowest prices of the season. Season Passes present a perfect stocking stuffer with savings of up to $30 off and six-month payment plans available as well. Plus, Passholders will get the first go at this series of new slide experiences next summer!