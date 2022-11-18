Walter Florimont 1929-2022

Walter Florimont quietly passed onto his next great adventure on October 30, 2022.

Born August 1st, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, Walter grew up accompanying his father to Coney Island to maintain the park’s Amusement games. At just 16 years old, his parents, confident in his abilities, sent him on the Greyhound Bus, small canvas tool sack in hand, across the country to maintain the games sold in the United States. So began his love of engineering, improving and ultimately inventing his own games. This would lead to owning and operating his own amusement complex on the beautiful Jersey Shore, bringing fun and enjoyment to countless people for over half a century.

From an early age, Walter was enchanted with the water, often commenting on his early playmate, “Dickie”- the Ocean. He joined the Navy during the Korean War as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate First Class assigned to duty with VX-5 at Moffett Field, CA. This was where he began his life of scuba diving in earnest- so proud of his Frankie Frogman dive card. He sailed the far reaches of the Caribbean, and along with his wife, dove remote reefs and brought the underwater world to life for so many whom he taught to sail, snorkel and dive.

Not only an inventor, sailor, diver and explorer- Walter enjoyed snow skiing and river rafting. He was a true Adventurer. “Captain” or “Uncle Walter” as he was known to many, had a profound effect on the lives of those around him. His true legacy lives on through those he influenced with his love, knowledge and respect for nature and the sea.

Survived by his wife Cynthia of 50 years, Brothers-in-Law Mark, Craig and Joel and their wives, 9 Nephews and Nieces and 5 Great Nephews and Nieces.

A Celebration of life will be held at the United Methodist Marathon Community Church, 3010 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 on November 19th at 2pm.

Zoom attendance meeting number is 879 4743 3023 passcode is 996544.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Walter’s memory. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Walter Eugene Florimont, please visit our Tree Store.