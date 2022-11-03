Virtuix unveils “Rhythm Master” game for Omni Arena

AUSTIN, Texas — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, has released “Rhythm Master,” the 8th game for Omni Arena. Rhythm Master marks the second new game released this year for the popular VR esports attraction.

In Rhythm Master, up to four players walk to the tempo of the music and slash the beats to outscore their friends on the leaderboard. Beats fly towards the players at fast pace in three rounds of adrenaline-pumping music.

Rhythm Master offers a fun and addictive experience that guests want to play again and again. Its competitive and multiplayer gameplay is suitable for all ages and skill levels.

“Rhythm Master is incredibly fun for everyone,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “Adding walking movement to the popular “VR rhythm” game genre provides an extra layer of excitement that’s only possible with Omni Arena’s 360-degree treadmills.”