Universal Orlando Resort introduces brand-new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort guests can take their Mardi Gras celebration to the next level with the new Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. This new offering is available on select dates from February 4 through April 16, 2023 and includes the exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities by reserving a spot to toss beads from a Mardi Gras float during the event’s dazzling parade. Plus, guests can enjoy a 3-course meal with selections from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants – The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill and Brew, Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombard’s Seafood Grille.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage for $64.99 plus tax, per person, as well as one Mardi Gras parade float rider reservation on the same day. Guests can purchase this experience and reserve their spot by calling 407-224-7554 or visiting www.universalorlando.com/mardigras .

Annual and Seasonal Passholders receive a 15% discount off the ticketed price with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass when purchasing in person at the Front Gate or a Guest Services location, or by calling 407-224-7554.