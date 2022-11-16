Simex-Iwerks Entertainment produces first custom flying theater film￼

TORONTO, Ontario — In celebration of its 30th anniversary, SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment is delivering a new flying theater experience, Frostbite – Dino Island III. Frostbite is SimEx-Iwerks’ first custom produced film for flying theater experiences and will be available for worldwide distribution in spring 2023.

In 2020, SimEx-Iwerks launched FlyRide, a family-friendly attraction taking guests on an unforgettable adventure as they fly and dive through the action on the screen. Since the launch, SimEx-Iwerks recognized the need for incredible flying theater content for not only its own theaters, but also for flying theaters around the globe.

SimEx-Iwerks is the largest distributor of 4D Experiences and Motion Ride films in partnership with the world’s best studios. “Similar to what we did for our 4D and motion attractions, we are drawing on our experience to build a catalog of high-quality, adventure-based flying theater films,” said Mike Frueh, Senior Vice President, Licensing and Distribution. “Frostbite is distinctly different from the live-action, regional-based themes of most flying films.”

Frostbite takes guests to the coast of Antarctica for the opportunity to see frozen dinosaurs preserved within ice caves, as well as see a dormant volcano. Without warning, the volcano erupts, and the Ice caves experience dramatic flash melting. This causes the dinosaurs to unfreeze, very much alive, leaving us face-to-face with the world’s fiercest predators.

SimEx-Iwerks produced Frostbite in partnership with Red Raion, who created the CGI content for the experience. “Our team is thrilled to be part of the newest chapter of SimEx-Iwerks’ highly successful Dino Island franchise,” said Valeria Rizzo, Business Development Director at Red Raion. “We are excited to share a teaser of the film at IAAPA this week.”

Frostbite is currently in post-production; a teaser can be seen at both the SimEx-Iwerks (#2249) and Red Raion (#654) booths during the IAAPA Expo.

Frostbite will launch in flying theaters and motion theaters in the spring with a 4D Experience version later in 2023. Follow SimEx-Iwerks on LinkedIn and Facebook for updates on new projects and openings, film releases, and historical moments from the company’s rich history.