Scruffy Dog Creative Group boosts senior management team

Entertainment design & realisation company Scruffy Dog Creative Group has announced the first two new senior appointments of many to come, that will strengthen its design, and creative build division. The appointments allow the group to continue its expansion on a range of major entertainment projects across the globe.

Paul Williams will be joining Scruffy Dog Creative Group as Senior Creative Director at its London design studio. Williams has over 29 years’ experience creatively driving the development of successful visitor attractions and exhilarating live experiences for the World’s biggest brands such as: DreamWorks, Marvel, Disney, Merlin Entertainments, Paramount, BBC, Sony Pictures, BMW, Warner Brothers, Pepsi, ITV Studios, British Airways, 20th Century Studios and Microsoft.

“I have always admired the incredible creativity and high standards of production that Scruffy Dog Creative Group consistently delivers within the global visitor attractions industry. I feel honoured to be collaborating with their brilliant team of talented artists, experienced designers, and creative producers to lead the way in creating unique, exciting, and innovative new experiences that will entertain people all over the World.” Says Williams.

Malik Al Asadi joins the creative build division as senior project manager. Al Asadi an accomplished, Project Manager brings with him over 15 years of experience directing large scale Themed Environments. Al Asadi previously held employment at Universal Creative Japan, DXB Entertainments, and CSM live.

“ I see this new role as a fantastic opportunity to contribute to an exciting, forward-thinking, and fast-moving company. I look forward to using my experience, identifying, designing, and deploying innovative technologies that improve systems, reduce costs, and increase productivity in the creative build division.” Al Asadi says.

CEO Joe Bright Comments says “As a company we are continuing to grow, so it was key to strengthen our team throughout the group. Malik, and Paul both have an exemplary record in the themed entertainment sector, and their experience both operationally, and creatively will support the development of our forthcoming projects.”