Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Winter Wonderland celebrates the holiday season November 24, 2022 – January 1, 2023

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is excited to celebrate the holiday season with Winter Wonderland at the Boardwalk from November 24, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Winter Wonderland is a free admission event although advance ticket packages for event days are on sale now at https://beachboardwalk.com/Winter-Wonderland/

Winter Wonderland is Santa Cruz County’s largest holiday celebration and will feature a variety of holiday fun for the entire family. Activities include select Boardwalk rides, attractions, and arcades. Winter Wonderland also features festive holiday decorations and lights, a 3-story tall Christmas tree, photos with Santa Claus, holiday shopping, warm fire pit rentals, and delicious Boardwalk treats.

“The holiday season is a magical time at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk,” said Kris Reyes, Boardwalk spokesperson. “Where else can families get their picture taken with Santa, do some holiday shopping and ride a world-famous wooden roller coaster?”

During Winter Wonderland operating dates, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will also present classic holiday movies. On December 3 and December 4 Santa Cruz City Ballet at International Academy of Dance will perform a mini-Nutcracker on the Boardwalk’s Colonnade Stage.

Guests can purchase a two different Winter Wonderland Packages both for $29.95. Operating days and hours will vary during this event. For a complete list of ticket prices, operating hours, activities, and events please visit https://beachboardwalk.com/Winter-Wonderland/. Advance purchase is not required to attend.