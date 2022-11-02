Richard Charles Tinsley, 86, of High Hill, passed away at 12:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at SSM Health St Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

Richard owned and operated Tinsley’s Amusements, Inc. since 1975 along with Family Entertainment, Inc. and Play Day Farm. Through the years, he has provided carnival services for several community, county and state fairs throughout the Midwest.

Visitation will be held on Nov. 2 from 3:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs in St. Charles. A viewing will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Jonesburg at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

“I can’t thank Richard enough the generous donation he made to National Roller Coaster Museum in Plainview, Texas when he donated cars and some display track and the lettering for his retired Mad Mouse, an Allan Herschell mouse coaster he took on the road for many years. He loved our museum concept so much he took the time load the items and dove them himself to our facility where he could see the building progress being made. He came by the Amusement Today booth at the Gibtown Show every year to talk about the museum. I will miss those conservations with him. I know of late, he was most proud of his Play Day Farm park he added on his property to generate revenue during the pandemic. He had a photo book on it made to show his friends.” said AT Publisher Gary Slade.

Mr. Tinsley was born January 25, 1936 in St. Louis, a son of Lucy Agnes and Richard Henry Tinsley.

When Richard was a child, a pony was brought home, and this began his love for animals, and the reason for so many ponies in High Hill. When he became a teenager, he and his father built rides in their basement as a hobby. This was the beginning of the carnival.

After graduating high school, Richard went to work for Ted Sneed Manufacturing Hampton Rides, while he and his father expanded their carnival business. This nurtured his love for the business and his eye for exceptional workmanship.

Richard purchased his property in High Hill in 1967 to be his homebase for his business. Prior to that, he lived in St. Louis.

Richard attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Jonesburg. Professionally, he was a lifetime member of the Showmen’s League of America – St. Louis Chapter. He was also a member of the Outdoor Amusement Business Association and the Tampa Showmen’s League. He was the most recent recipient of the “Best of Show in the Kidway” award at the Minnesota State Fair.

Richard was passionate about providing exceptional outdoor entertainment for all to enjoy. He never had a hobby other than working to make his business better. He was very proud of his collection of carousels, antique cars and miniature trains. He also enjoyed collecting Hallmark cards.

Richard is survived by his loving partner, Sandy George; three siblings, Rene F. (Judy) Tinsley, Placide (the late Alvin) Houser and Pamela (Alfred) Ross; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy Agnes and Richard Henry Tinsley; and his nephew, Robert Tinsley.

Anyone wishing to honor Mr. Richard Tinsley’s memory with a memorial is invited to make donations to his favorite scholarship fund. The address is Showmen’s League of America – St. Louis Chapter, P.O. Box 345, Hazelwood, MO 63042. Checks should be made to the Showmen’s League of America – St. Louis Chapter.