Renae Korslein joins IAFE Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Today at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention, Renae Korslein, manager of the North Dakota State Fair in Minot, was inducted into the IAFE Hall of Fame.

The IAFE Convention is taking place Nov. 27-30 at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind. The highest honor bestowed by the IAFE, the Hall of Fame Award is presented annually in recognition of an individual’s distinguished achievement in, or contribution to, the fair industry.

Renae Korslein began her fair career in 1974, working in North Dakota State Fair cash room counting money, while working part time at a local bank and helping on the family farm.

For 14 years, Renae counted money in the treasurer’s office. Following the 1988 fair, Renae was offered a full-time position as the Commercial Exhibits Sales and Accounting Manager at the fair. Renae jumped at the chance and for 10 years, served in this capacity.

In 2008, upon her mentor’s retirement, she applied for the fair’s management position. She had reluctantly requested a younger candidate be selected who could serve a longer term. But the board believed in her, and in 2009, she became the general manager of the North Dakota State Fair.

Renae is a self-described people person, and it was the people that first drew Renae to the fair. For over thirty years, during the fair, she maintained residency in her motorhome. It is a sense of community that brings Renae joy and keeps her going when fair time sleep eludes her.

Renae received her IAFE Certified Fair Executive Designation in 1996 and is a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management. She has served on the IAFE board of directors twice and as president of the North Dakota Association of Fairs (NDAF) Board.

For her service, Renae has been honored with many awards and citations including the NDAF “Fair Person of the Year,” North Dakota Honorary State FFA Degree recipient, North Dakota Association of Fairs Hall of Fame. She was recognized with an honorary American FFA Degree, received the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs Fair Manager of the Year, and an honorary chapter FFA Degree from South Prairie School. In addition, she received the Epsilon Sigma Phi Upsilon Chapter Friend of Extension award.

Renae’s service is not limited to the fair industry. She has served and is actively involved in Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, Minot Convention and Visitors Bureau, North Dakota State Fair Foundation and the FFA Alumni. Renae’s family of two sons and six grandchildren have been great supporters of her fair career.