Raw Thrills to launch three new games at IAAPA 2022

Betson Enterprises returns to IAAPA to premiere a full slate of upcoming releases from Raw Thrills, including Fast & Furious Arcade, MotoGP VR, and an all-new four-player edition of Halo: Fireteam Raven, along with a host of major updates to customer favorites.

Raw Thrills’ best sellers will be displayed in Booth #615 from November 15th – 18th, 2022, in Orlando, FL. Betson Sales and Finance teams will be on-hand with show-exclusive leasing and financing specials and ready to answer any customer questions. Visitors will get to check out the latest free updates for Minecraft Dungeons Arcade (Series 2) – which features 38 new collectible cards and a new under-the-sea level called Hidden Depths – and Injustice Arcade (Series 4) as well as learn how they can help boost sales.

“IAAPA Expo offers an exciting opportunity to launch new equipment and get immediate customer feedback,” said Bob Dipipi, Vice President of Sales & Purchasing – Betson Enterprises. “Each year, we show the top performing games that we know will increase foot traffic and revenue.”

Fast & Furious Arcade

Fast & Furious Arcade is Raw Thrills’ most breathtaking, immersive driving game ever! The top-earning attraction boasts dual 65-inch UHD monitors, a Thrill-D motion platform, a sparkling, LED-bejeweled cockpit, six globetrotting tracks, eight licensed super cars, killer five-channel audio, QR code player stat tracking, and the ability to link up to eight cabinets in four wild colors. Simply put, you need to see it to believe it.

MotoGP VR

The smash hit MotoGP makes a triumphant return to the arcade with a brand new full-tilt, full-throttle thrill ride! Remastered for an ultra-realistic, 360° VR experience, MotoGP VR features an authentic MotoGP motorcycle available in four colors, ten updated international circuits, 12 remodeled bikes and superstar riders like Fabio Quartararo, attractive LED lighting, a mounted wind simulator, and the option to link up to eight cabinets for competitive multiplayer races. A 43-inch display allows the game to be played with or without the powerful HP Reverb G2 VR Headset.

Halo: Fireteam Raven – 4-Player

Explore the legendary Halo universe and join the fabled Master Chief in battle with an all-new, stand-up four-player edition of the arcade phenomenon Halo: Fireteam Raven! This state-of-the-art version of Halo: Fireteam Raven wields a cutting-edge 85-inch screen, four guns modeled after the iconic Halo Assault Rifle with action-packed force feedback and a smaller-footprint, location-friendly cabinet design.

The Betson Parts team will be on-site to discuss parts subscriptions and packages that can be customized for location-specific needs. As the exclusive worldwide master distributor of Goldfinger Monitors, Betson will showcase a lineup of new monitors suitable for various applications.

Betson Vending will also be available with various machines to show you how to increase profits and improve customer experience without a massive investment through unattended drink and snack machines.