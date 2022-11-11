November IAAPA Expo 2022 issue

By | November 11, 2022

The November IAAPA Expo 2022 issue includes:

  • Dynamic Attractions, Futuroscope put new spin on motion theater
  • Grand Prairie’s Traders Village opens Prairie Screamer coaster by E&F Miler
  • Toverland expands Avalon area, four manufacturers provide rides
  • SeaWorld San Antonio to debut the world’s first launched log flume
  • Canada’s Wonderland returns to ART Engineering, Mondial for rides
  • Kings Island transforming area into themed land, Adventure Port
  • Wild Adventures announces major expansion to debut in 2023
  • Coney Island History Project showcases area’s amusement history
  • Embed, Fun Factory; the future of cashless systems and FECs
  • Rulantica expands outdoor section with Mack flat ride, more
  • ADG’s EpicSurf takes home Surf Park inclusiveness award
  • Adventure Island’s new gate creates a refreshed first impression
  • Opportunities abound for RWS/JRA one year after uniting forces
  • Larson International is head-over-heels for 50 years of the loop
  • Skyline Attractions, artist E.J. Hill create coaster in art museum
  • Ed Hiller, Hunter Novotny both join Roller Coaster Museum board
  • With new warehouse Vekoma, Maclan partner to facilitate orders
  • Pennsylvania’s PACE Seminar offers in-person and virtual training
  • Parks Plus enjoy successful first year
  • Amuse completes 2022 projects, begins to ready for 2023 jobs
  • The Sheehan Firm prepares to expand with Orlando office … and much more!
