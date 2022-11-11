November IAAPA Expo 2022 issue
By amusementtoday | November 11, 2022
The November IAAPA Expo 2022 issue includes:
- Dynamic Attractions, Futuroscope put new spin on motion theater
- Grand Prairie’s Traders Village opens Prairie Screamer coaster by E&F Miler
- Toverland expands Avalon area, four manufacturers provide rides
- SeaWorld San Antonio to debut the world’s first launched log flume
- Canada’s Wonderland returns to ART Engineering, Mondial for rides
- Kings Island transforming area into themed land, Adventure Port
- Wild Adventures announces major expansion to debut in 2023
- Coney Island History Project showcases area’s amusement history
- Embed, Fun Factory; the future of cashless systems and FECs
- Rulantica expands outdoor section with Mack flat ride, more
- ADG’s EpicSurf takes home Surf Park inclusiveness award
- Adventure Island’s new gate creates a refreshed first impression
- Opportunities abound for RWS/JRA one year after uniting forces
- Larson International is head-over-heels for 50 years of the loop
- Skyline Attractions, artist E.J. Hill create coaster in art museum
- Ed Hiller, Hunter Novotny both join Roller Coaster Museum board
- With new warehouse Vekoma, Maclan partner to facilitate orders
- Pennsylvania’s PACE Seminar offers in-person and virtual training
- Parks Plus enjoy successful first year
- Amuse completes 2022 projects, begins to ready for 2023 jobs
- The Sheehan Firm prepares to expand with Orlando office … and much more!