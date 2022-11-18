Noah’s Ark supercharging water slide for new 2023 experience

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisc. — Water park fans get an early holiday gift from America’s Largest Waterpark: Noah’s Ark will amp up the fun in 2023 with an all-new ride experience combining next-gen technology with water park thrills!

The thrills will shine brighter next summer at Noah’s Ark Waterpark thanks to a supercharging of fan favorite Flying Gecko with next-generation slide technology. The popular raft ride will transform into a full-sensory experience with the installation of new light and sound systems that will awaken riders’ senses like never before. Riders will fly through an electric journey down and around the 520-foot-long slide to the pulse of vivid light and dynamic sound. The ride’s rebirth into a state-of-the-art attraction will include a new name and new theme to match the new thrills.

“We’re bringing the next evolution in excitement to Noah’s Ark with this extensive upgrade to Flying Gecko,” said General Manager Chris Mortensen. “Thanks to this advanced technology, our guests can dive into fun in a whole new light this season.”

More details will be released on the supercharged slide in the coming months. Noah’s Ark 2023 Season will begin Saturday, May 27, Memorial Day weekend, with more fun and extra special events planned than any year yet. Right now is the perfect time to plan for fun, with the park’s annual Black Friday Season Pass sales available now and offering the lowest prices of the season. Season Passholders will get the first go at this new slide experience next year, with passes presenting a perfect stocking stuffer with savings of up to $30. Six-month payment plans start at less than $12 per month. Plus, Wisconsin residents get a special offer: Pay for a Day, Get the Season with a Silver Pass costing the same as a single-day ticket.