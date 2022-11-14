LocketGo expands to the US Market

MONTREAL, Quebec — Look out America, LocketGo, Canada’s premier Smart Locker manufacturer, is expanding to the US market! Led by entrepreneur CEO Gabrielle LaRue, and a select group of hardworking and specialized team members, LocketGo is poised to shake up the Amusement and Water Park industries. “We are a tech company providing the best smart locker solution in North America”. “We have searched for entrepreneurial minded individuals to head-up our different business segments and the latest addition to our team is Keith Schupp, our VP of Sales, heading up our US market, located in Colorado. Keith comes to us with over 20 years of Smart Locker experience”, states Gabrielle LaRue.

“LocketGo optimized the guest experience while relieving us of major operational headaches,” stated Pascal Gascon, Super Aqua Club’s director of operations.

LocketGo was founded with the mission of making the guest experience as smooth as possible. We eliminate Q-lines, reduce operational costs, all while providing your park with a new, reliable revenue stream. LocketGo offers an array of proprietary software and hardware features to make for a pleasant park experience; designed and developed with both the guest and park operations in mind.