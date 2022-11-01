Legoland Florida announces Pirate River Quest opening date and debuts all-new annual pass lineup

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Ahoy adventure! LEGOLAND Florida Resort announces Pirate River Quest will open January 12 and charts the course for 2023 as a year of fantastic family fun at the Theme Park built for kids! LEGOLAND invites fans to “join the crew” with the introduction of an all-new fleet of Annual Passes, starting at less than $13/month after a small down payment.

NEW! PIRATE RIVER QUEST TO OPEN JANUARY 12

On this all-new attraction, captain-driven boats navigate the natural passageways of Lake Eloise and the historic Cypress Gardens. The quest to uncover the lost treasure of Captain Redbeard of this family-friendly boat ride unfolds brick by brick with a variety of exciting sequences that tell the tale of a rowdy LEGO® pirate crew, a troop of mischievous monkeys and even a fearsome kraken.

With the debut of Pirate River Quest, the Resort has set the course for family fun. Special events and exciting entertainment will deliver treasured moments throughout 2023, starting with Pirate Fest Weekends! For five consecutive weekends, starting on January 21, families will enjoy pirate-packed days of play, including exclusive character meet-and-greets, exciting entertainment, LEGO builds, and specialty food – plus, it’s included with Theme Park admission or with an Annual Pass.

All-new shows featuring fan-favorite characters and never-before-seen stories will be the gems that keep the fun coming all summer long. Brick-or-Treat and Holidays at LEGOLAND will also return in the New Year bigger than ever before! LEGOLAND Florida Resort invites guests to embark on all these 2023 adventures and more by “joining the crew” as an Annual Passholder with one of the Resort’s new Annual Passes.

The Bronze Annual Pass features more than 280 awesome days of Theme Park fun! The Bronze Annual Pass is exclusive to Florida residents and is now available for $149.99. The Silver Annual Pass includes more than 320 awesome days of Theme Park fun in 2023 and FREE parking for

$199.99. The Silver Annual Pass also grants extra benefits like 10 percent off food, beverages, shopping and stays at three fully themed, onsite hotels, including LEGOLAND® Hotel, LEGOLAND® Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND® Beach Retreat. The Silver Annual Pass is available on Monthly Pay for less than $13/month with a $40 down payment.

The benefits and access continue to build with the Gold Annual Pass. This new Gold Annual Pass includes more than 350 awesome days of fun to both LEGOLAND Theme Park and Water Park in 2023 for $239.99. Guests can also add on access to Peppa Pig Theme Park for only $30, which is less than the cost of one day’s admission. Gold Annual Passholders can also enjoy a 10 percent shopping discount and 12 months of unlimited admission to SEALIFE Aquarium Orlando, Madame Tussauds Orlando, and LEGO Discovery Center – Atlanta.

For the ULTIMATE access and benefits, the Platinum Annual Pass has no blockout days for admission to LEGOLAND Theme Park, Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park and includes access to

more than 30 Merlin attractions around the U.S. The Platinum Annual Pass perks build on the previous Pass benefits and include FREE preferred parking for $299.99, or less than $20/month with a $60 down payment if enrolled in the Monthly Pay program.