Gateway Ticketing Systems brings the immersive guest journey to IAAPA Expo 2022

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world-leader in ticketing and guest experience solutions for the attractions industry for 34 years, is exhibiting at IAAPA Attractions Expo for the 29th year. The conference runs from Nov. 15 – 18, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Gateway will be at Booth #4847 and is a Platinum Sponsor of the Event.

Immerse Yourself in the Guest Journey

Gateway continues to innovate and press the boundaries with how trade show attendees can interact with their exhibit. This year, they’re bringing back their wildly successful immersive Guest Journey, but in a different format to account for the increasingly contactless nature of ticketing in the industry. Visitors to Gateway’s Booth #4847 will be able to purchase a free timed ticket to experience the Guest Journey with a member of the Gateway team.

Visitors will truly encounter their operations from the perspective of their guests; from purchasing a ticket to accessing the venue, purchasing add-ons, stopping at the gift shop or cafe, exiting the attraction, and upgrading their ticket to a membership or season pass. They’ll be able to follow their own ‘guest account’ live and watch as Gateway’s Galaxy® Ticketing and Guest Experience solution registers all of these transactional touchpoints, forming a 360-degree view of themselves, and enabling the Gateway team to personalize their experience. If you’re in the market for a new ticketing system or just want to keep on top of the functionality that is out there in the market, the Guest Journey is for you.