Embed changed the game again at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2022 with STATS insights platform, new breakthrough innovations

DALLAS, Texas — Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, successfully launched the new technology insights data visualization dashboard, STATS, at the IAAPA Expo Orlando from November 15 to 18.

Developed with and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), STATS is a powerful data and report visualization tool designed to help family entertainment centers worldwide transform guest experiences, improve operational efficiency, and boost revenue using data.

“We were ecstatic to see the amazing reception of both prospects and customers towards STATS when we launched it at IAAPA,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “STATS was the demo-in-demand at our booth and the show – with the help of the brilliant representatives from Amazon Web Services, we illuminated show attendees with the benefits of cloud-based solutions such as STATS and the virtues of other Software as a Service (SaaS) products we offer. It is not to our surprise that operators are now making the decision to digitize and automate processes such as data collection and consolidating reports. It is exactly what the STATS dashboard is designed to answer. Developing this highly automated data visualization dashboard with flexible widgets will help eliminate the counterproductive data work that operators struggle with and enable them to make real-time, data-driven decisions that drive business revenue and profit.”

With STATS’ in-depth, dynamic visualized data reporting, operators of all business sizes can best manage their business, improve staffing levels and scheduling, reduce manpower waste, and forecast revenue based on retro data. Built with AWS’s global cloud infrastructure, this cloud-based solution offers accessibility, security, and low latency.

Aside from launching another industry-first, here are the highlights of the show:

New Breakthrough Innovations

Joining STATS in the Tech of Transformation roster are: eShop, the online shopping portal where Embed customers can conveniently purchase hardware, parts, and accessories anytime, anywhere in just a few clicks; and Staff Merchandise, a series of customizable wristbands, key fobs, and lanyards to match an FEC’s theme – giving the manpower a makeover with a consistent look that stands out. Pictured above are the crowds at the Embed booth checking out the new innovations, new eShop, Staff Merchandise and extensive line of wearables.

STATS and the FEC of the Future

In a press conference, Embed CEO Renee Welsh had the opportunity to talk about STATS and what it means to embrace the Tech of Transformation to become an FEC of the Future. As the pictures above attest, the team from Amazon Web Services, Embed’s Development team and Renee Welsh were busy giving demonstrations of STATS to existing and new customers. Pictures above is Renee Welsh and the representatives from Amazon Web Services.

Demos, Drinks, and Training

The Embed Mavericks performed free product demos of the latest breakthrough innovations like the Mobile Wallet, KIOSK+, TOOLKIT software suite, and smartTOUCH card readers. Show attendees flocked daily to the Happy Hour events. Some customers even got the most of the IAAPA experience by attending Embed 101, early morning pre-show training and support sessions where they learned how to maximise their current Embed solutions.

Awarding & Celebrating a Legend

Embed presented Fun Factory with a Legacy Award for being Embed’s first and longest customer in North America; it was a touching and emotional occasion, celebrating the resilience and strength of a long-lasting partnership. Pictured above is Linda Fernandez and her executive team, along with Renee Welsh, Embed’s CEO; Kash Ahmad, Embed North America GM; and John Keys, Embed North America Head of Sales.

After-Party at Andretti’s

The Embed Mavericks partied with customers, friends, and industry partners to celebrate another successful IAAPA Expo. Pictured above are just a few of the 250 customers, partners and friends who joined Embed from all over the world to celebrate. Specifically, pictured above (upper left corner picture) is Roger Tubeé of Veltmeijer Group, Netherlands, catching-up with Renee Welsh, Embed CEO. Also joining the festivities was James Miller of Funstation, United Kingdom (pictured top middle picture), and Andreas Manke of Planet Arcade, Germany, (far left, middle picture) who struck a fun pose with Sara Paz, Embed CMO.