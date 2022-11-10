Celebrate the holiday season at Knott’s Merry Farm with reimagined favorites and timeless classics

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Guests can enjoy the holidays at Knott’s Merry Farm beginning November 18 and extending through January 8. Every year during the joyous season, the park undergoes a complete transformation into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of beautiful garland and a variety of picturesque settings.

A variety of new shows are in store this year to celebrate the merriest season of all. The beloved ice show is reimagined for the 40th anniversary of Snoopy on Ice. Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas will have all of the aspects that guests have come to love from the ice show, with special technological additions to make it more magical than ever. The Camp Snoopy Theatre debuts Best Wishes, a heartwarming tale of the Peanuts gang spreading the word of the true meaning of Christmas.

“Knott’s Merry Farm has been a cherished holiday tradition for generations of guests and season pass holders, and we’re excited to offer a full lineup of reimagined favorites and timeless classics again this season,” said Jon Storbeck, Knott’s Berry Farm vice president and general manager. “With lively music and performances, shining décor and delicious treats, Knott’s Merry Farm is sure to create lasting holiday memories for the whole family to enjoy.”

Yuletide cheer is in store with Home for the Holidays, where joyous merriment takes over the Calico Mine Stage with dancing and fun set to popular holiday tunes. In the intimate setting of Ghost Town’s historic Bird Cage Theatre, the Knott’s melodrama company brings to life Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and a brand-new adaptation of a classic Christmas tale – The Gift of the Magi, 1885.

Knott’s own vocal quartet, the Calico Carolers, transport guests back in time to a Victorian Christmas as they perform the season’s songs throughout the streets of Ghost Town. In Calico Park, guests can be serenaded by the a capella group, The Sleigh Bells, with a soulful version of Christmas classics. At Fireman’s BBQ, legendary Bluegrass Duo takes the stage with a variety of classic bluegrass hits and old favorites, and this Duo will have toes tappin’ and hands clappin’! A down-home dose of Christmas cheer is in store for those who join Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies for a foot-stompin’ show with energetic music and comedy for the whole family. In Boardwalk Ballroom, the dance floor is open as the best swing bands around put their own spin on the season at the Tinsel Top Club. Nearby at Boardwalk BBQ, guests can enhance their meal with sounds from musical duo The Rockin’ Reindeer.

Every night during Merry Farm, the park comes alive as the lights of the season brighten the night. In Ghost Town, a magical Snow and Glow experience fills the buildings and paths with thousands of lights dancing to the beat of Christmas music while “snow” gently falls. The Wilderness Dance Hall joyously transforms into Santa’s Christmas Cabin, where the entire family can create fond memories by taking photos with Santa Claus and his friends.

Throughout the park, guests can indulge in traditional holiday classics with a twist, including a Merry Farm favorite, crispy breaded turkey bites filled with perfectly seasoned stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce, or Prancer’s pumpkin cheesecake roll funnel cake.

Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village is back with dozens of local artisans selling their unique gifts, including chainsaw wood carvings and elegant glass blowing.

Give the gift that keeps on giving all year with a 2023 Season Pass. A 2023 Season Pass includes unlimited visits through 2022 plus all of 2023, discounts on select food and merchandise, and access to exciting year-round seasonal events. A Regular Season Pass includes admission to Knott’s Berry Farm and a Gold Season Pass includes admission to both Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark. Regular Season passes are as low as 10 payments of $10 after initial payment and Gold Season Passes are as low as $14 after initial payment. These offers end January 8, 2023. Pricing and more information available at knotts.com.

Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel has kicked off a multi-million-dollar renovation that includes an exciting thematic reimagining and a complete overhaul of the entire resort, including its signature restaurant and bar, lobby, meeting space and more. Each of the hotel’s 322 spacious guest rooms will be updated with a modern, thoughtful design. The hotel also plans to modernize 25,000 square feet of indoor meeting spaces with inspirations from the Knott family. The renovation project is set to be completed in Summer 2023. In the meantime, the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel will remain open during its remodel. For hotel reservations, please visit knotts.com.