Broward County Fair returns to Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla — Organizers of the Broward County Fair look at the return to its longtime home as a significant step forward in re-establishing the Fair as one of South Florida’s premier family entertainment events. The Fair’s Board of Directors announced today that the 2022 edition of the Broward County Fair will take place on Friday, November 18th and run through Sunday, November 27th on the grounds of Gulfstream Park, 901 S Federal Hwy, in Hallandale Beach. The Fair first called Gulfstream home in 1978, following a two-year run at the Broward Community College central campus in Davie.

“The Broward County Fair is back to being a community focused event, organized by community members who are dedicated to enriching the quality of life in their own community,” explained Mark Williamson, President of the Broward County Youth Fair, Inc. Board Of Directors. “As an agricultural fair, our goals are rooted in youth development and the promotion of Broward’s agribusiness industries. This is what will drive our organization moving forward.”

When the gates to the Fair open, guests will be welcomed by traditional fair attractions that include live community-based entertainment, traditional & outrageous carnival foods and an amusement midway filled state-of-the-art thrill rides and a Kiddieland designed especially for children. A giant, 105-foot-high Ferris Wheel featuring a spectacular LED illumination show will tower over the Fair site.

The Fair’s Opening Day, Friday, November 18th, will feature free gate admission with the donation of two canned food items per person that will benefit local charitable pantries. To celebrate the Fair’s founding in 1976, the Fair will feature “70s Style Pricing” with $2 admission and $2 individual rides on Tuesday, November 22nd. Children 8 and under will enjoy free admission each day of the Fair. General parking at Gulfstream Park for the Broward County Fair is free. A complete listing of daily Fair promotions is available at www.BrowardFair.org.

Truly a community event, the Fair encourages youth participation through competitions focused on creative writing, artistic talent, photography, home economics and science projects. A “Grandparent, Parent and Teacher Of The Year” competition will base winners on submitted essays. 4-H exhibits are being coordinated through a partnership with the Broward County 4-H and the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Broward Extension. A PDF of all guidelines and deadlines is available online at http://browardfair.org/premium-book/