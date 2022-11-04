Altitude Trampoline Park adds Franchise Times’ Top 500 to its list of national accolades

ATLANTA — Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment franchises, announced today it has been added to the 2022 Franchise Times’ Top 500 list.

Making its debut on the list in 2022, Altitude Trampoline Park experienced a 30% increase in global systemwide sales compared to 2019. With 85 parks open and an additional 20 in development across the United States, the brand also recently ranked in the top 15% of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies as recognized by Inc. magazine.

“Receiving this recognition will only add to the energy and excitement our franchise system built during our annual franchise convention in Dallas this past September,” said Mike Rotondo, CEO of Altitude Trampoline Park. “It’s no coincidence that Altitude is at the forefront of the Franchise Times’ ranking with the myriad of revenue streams available to our operators, ranging from memberships, birthday parties and events, concessions, apparel and more.”

Previously the Top 400, Franchise Times expanded its annual ranking to 500 of the largest U.S.- based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The list’s expansion better encompass the biggest brands in franchising, along with promising young concepts in growth mode. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, said Franchise Times Editor in Chief Laura Michaels.

The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry’s performance coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every segment gained ground in 2021, with some getting back to or even surpassing pre-pandemic sales.

